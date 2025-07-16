Sparks ignite with three 20-point scorers in blowout win over Mystics

The Los Angeles Sparks rode a dominant first-half run and three 20-point scorers to a convincing 99-80 win over the Washington Mystics on Tuesday night.

Dearica Hamby led all scorers with 26 points, while Rickea Jackson added 22 and Kelsey Plum chipped in 20, including 14 in the first half, as the Sparks (8-14) notched back-to-back wins for the first time this season, matching last year’s win total, News.Az reports, citing ESPN.

The game turned when the Sparks closed the second quarter on a 17-2 run, building a 59-34 halftime lead, their highest-scoring half of the season. Hamby capped the half with a buzzer-beating three-pointer and totaled 18 points before the break.

The Mystics (11-11), who had won three straight, never recovered. Despite a quick 12-point burst in the opening four minutes of the third quarter, they failed to cut the deficit to single digits.

Shakira Austin led Washington with 16 points and 8 rebounds, while Sug Sutton scored 14 and Aaliyah Edwards had 13. Star scorer Brittney Sykes was held to just 8 points on 2-of-7 shooting.

For the Sparks, Azura Stevens contributed 15 points, and Julie Allemand dished out 10 assists, along with 3 points and 5 rebounds, helping Los Angeles maintain control throughout the second half.

The Sparks’ balanced offense and suffocating second-quarter defense proved too much for Washington, who will look to bounce back in their next outing.

