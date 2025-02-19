Speaker Gafarova outlines key priorities of Azerbaijan’s chairmanship of Asian Parliamentary Assembly

She noted that the meeting of the APA Executive Council held yesterday, addressed the issues related to granting full membership to the Sultanate of Oman and observer status to Belarus. “We are close to reaching a consensus on the decision to develop the budget of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly," Gafarova said.

“Azerbaijan, whose internationally recognized territories has been under occupation by neighboring Armenia for 30 years, has not received support despite all the norms and principles of international law, as well as resolutions and decisions adopted by international organizations. This has become one of the key reasons for the inefficiency of the current international system,” the speaker mentioned.

"Azerbaijan restored its territorial integrity and sovereignty, independently implementing the norms and principles of international law. Thus, we are well aware of the relevance of this issue and deeply understand its essence," Gafarova added.