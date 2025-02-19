Yandex metrika counter

Speaker Gafarova outlines key priorities of Azerbaijan’s chairmanship of Asian Parliamentary Assembly

  • Noncategory
  • Share
Speaker Gafarova outlines key priorities of Azerbaijan’s chairmanship of Asian Parliamentary Assembly
Photo: Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis

Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova highlighted the key priorities of the country’s chairmanship of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly (APA).

Speaking at the APA’s 15th plenary session in Baku on Wednesday, Gafarova stated that Azerbaijan has set a number of priority areas to fulfill this responsible and honorable mission, which includes developing the institutional capacities of the APA, expanding its membership, revitalization of existing institutions and improving their efficiency, News.Az reports, citing local media.

She noted that the meeting of the APA Executive Council held yesterday, addressed the issues related to granting full membership to the Sultanate of Oman and observer status to Belarus. “We are close to reaching a consensus on the decision to develop the budget of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly," Gafarova said.

“Azerbaijan, whose internationally recognized territories has been under occupation by neighboring Armenia for 30 years, has not received support despite all the norms and principles of international law, as well as resolutions and decisions adopted by international organizations. This has become one of the key reasons for the inefficiency of the current international system,” the speaker mentioned.

"Azerbaijan restored its territorial integrity and sovereignty, independently implementing the norms and principles of international law. Thus, we are well aware of the relevance of this issue and deeply understand its essence," Gafarova added.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      