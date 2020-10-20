Speaker Mustafa Sentop: Armenia must withdraw from Azerbaijan’s occupied lands

+ ↺ − 16 px

“Armenia must withdraw from Azerbaijan’s occupied lands,” said Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Turkey Mustafa Sentop as he addressed a session of the Azerbaijani Parliament.

“To ensure peace and stability in the region, Armenia must withdraw from the occupied territories of Azerbaijan. The UN Security Council resolutions demanding the withdrawal of the Armenian armed forces from the occupied territories of Azerbaijan have not been implemented for many years. The OSCE Minsk Group has demonstrated no will to resolve the conflict,” Sentop said.

“Azerbaijan is liberating its lands from the Armenian occupation in accordance with international law. Turkey will stand by Azerbaijan until the end,” the speaker added.

News.Az

