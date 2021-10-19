Speaker of Azerbaijani Parliament to attend European Conference of Presidents of Parliament

+ ↺ − 16 px

An Azerbaijani delegation led by Speaker of Milli Majlis Sahiba Gafarova will be visiting the Hellenic capital of Athens on 20 October to participate in the European Conference of Presidents of Parliament.

The delegation includes Chairman of the Milli Majlis Committee for International and Inter-parliamentary Relations Samad Seyidov, MP Javanshir Feyziyev and Head of Parliament’s Apparatus Safa Mirzayev and other officials.

Speaker Sahiba Gafarova will address the conference and communicate Azerbaijan’s stances on the matters lined up for discussion there. She will also hold several meetings with the heads of the attending delegations. The meetings will feature an exchange of views about the promotion of bilateral and multilateral ties, venues for further cooperation and other issues.

The parliamentary delegation’s visit will last until October 22.

News.Az