Speaker of Azerbaijan’s Parliament to attend 13th plenary session of Asian Parliamentary Assembly

An Azerbaijani parliamentary delegation led by Speaker Sahiba Gafarova will visit the city of Antalya, Türkiye on January 8 to participate in the 13th plenary session of the Asian Parliamentary Assembly (APA), News.az reports.

The delegation includes Chairperson of the Parliament`s Culture Committee Ganira Pashayeva, MPs Ilham Mammadov, Anar Mammadov, Aydin Huseynov, Chief of the Milli Majlis Staff Farid Hajiyev and other officials.

Azerbaijani delegation will join the agenda`s discussions.

Speaker Sahiba Gafarova will also hold a number of meetings with the heads of the delegations of other countries.

