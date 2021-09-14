Special forces hold airborne training during the "Three Brothers - 2021" exercises (PHOTO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

In the scope of the "Three Brothers - 2021" international exercises held with the participation of the servicemen of Special Forces of Azerbaijan, Turkey, and Pakistan carried out airborne training, News.Az reports referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

During the airborne training special units were trained to deploy by helicopter, ensure security and apply evacuation methods in accordance with the plans of the exercises.

The activity of special forces demonstrated during the exercises was highly appreciated.

It should be noted that the "Three Brothers - 2021" international exercises conducted with the participation of Azerbaijani, Turkish and Pakistani servicemen of the Special Forces will last until September 20.

News.Az