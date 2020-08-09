Special forces units involved in first stage of Azerbaijan-Turkey joint exercises (VIDEO)
- 09 Aug 2020 21:00
- 22 Aug 2025 10:46
- 151008
- Politics
- Share https://news.az/news/special-forces-units-involved-in-first-stage-of-azerbaijan-turkey-joint-exercises-video Copied
Special Forces Units were also involved in the first stage of the Azerbaijani-Turkish joit live-fire large-scale exercises.
In the course of this stage of the exercises, Special Forces worked out combat-training tasks to arrive in designated areas by helicopters, to assault on important strategic and military facilities by means of covertly moving through territory with different terrain relief, as well as to seize advantageous positions, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said on Sunday.