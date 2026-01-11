Speedboat collision near Thailand’s Phi Phi Islands injures several people

The speedboat Thanathip Marine 555 sustained heavy damage and 35 people were hurt when it struck a channel marker in Chalong Bay on Wednesday evening. (Photo: Achadthaya Chuenniran) Please credit and share this article with others using this link:

A speedboat with 55 people on board collided with a fishing vessel near Thailand’s Phi Phi Islands in Krabi province on Sunday morning, injuring several passengers, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

According to the announcement, Thai Maritime Enforcement Command Center received official notification of the collision at 9:10 a.m. local time. Preliminary investigations confirmed the speedboat was occupied by 50 tourists, one Thai guide, one foreign guide, and three crew members. All individuals involved in the accident have since been safely rescued and transferred to the shores of Phi Phi Islands.

