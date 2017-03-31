Spokesperson of MFA delivers report at Ethiopian University

Spokesperson of Azerbaijan`s Ministry of Foreign Affairs Hikmat Hajiyev has delivered a report at the Ethiopian Public Administration University.

The event organized by Azerbaijan`s Embassy to Ethiopia, brought together civil servants from various African countries.

Mr. Hajiyev highlighted Azerbaijan`s successful foreign policy, as well the country`s economic development model.

On military aggression of Armenians against Azerbaijanis, the spokesperson said 20 per cent of the country`s territories were occupied by Armenia.

Mr. Hajiyev also spoke about the “ASAN service” model established by the initiative of President Ilham Aliyev.

