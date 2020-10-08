Yandex metrika counter

Spouse of former UN Secretary General sends letter to Azerbaijani president

Leia Maria Boutros-Ghali, spouse of former UN Secretary-General Boutros Boutros-Ghali sent a letter to Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

"Your Excellency Mr. President,

In solidarity with the people of Azerbaijan and remembering the visit of the late Boutros Boutros-Ghali to Azerbaijan, his meetings with President Heydar Aliyev, and his efforts to promote peace. He loved so much Azerbaijan, and President Heydar Aliyev," the letter said.

