Spouse of former UN Secretary General sends letter to Azerbaijani president
- 08 Oct 2020 22:49
- 22 Jan 2026 03:37
- 153045
- Politics
Leia Maria Boutros-Ghali, spouse of former UN Secretary-General Boutros Boutros-Ghali sent a letter to Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan.
"Your Excellency Mr. President,
In solidarity with the people of Azerbaijan and remembering the visit of the late Boutros Boutros-Ghali to Azerbaijan, his meetings with President Heydar Aliyev, and his efforts to promote peace. He loved so much Azerbaijan, and President Heydar Aliyev," the letter said.
News.Az