Spring season begins in Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

The spring season officially began in Azerbaijan today at 13:01:25, News.Az reports

At this moment, day and night are equal in length.

The Sun, moving along the ecliptic (the apparent annual path of the Sun), crossed the equator and moved from the Southern Hemisphere to the Northern Hemisphere. From this moment, the astronomical spring begins in the Northern Hemisphere, and autumn starts in the Southern Hemisphere.

The length of the spring season will be 92 days, 17 hours, 40 minutes, and 46 seconds.

News.Az