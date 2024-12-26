Squid Game Season 2: Gi-hun is back with a new mission

+ ↺ − 16 px

Get ready for another round of red light, green light—Squid Game is back with Season 2. The hit South Korean series returns this week with new episodes on Netflix.

The next chapter of Squid Game sees former winner Seong Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) returning to the arena three years after winning the 45.6 billion won prize. But this time, he’s not just competing for money or fighting to survive—he’s on a mission to put an end to the deadly game once and for all. Player 456 wants to take down the mysterious Front Man, the mastermind behind Squid Game, News.az reports, citing Forbes. “Three years after winning Squid Game, Player 456 gave up going to the States and comes back with a new resolution in his mind,” the official Season 2 synopsis reads. “Gi-hun once again dives into the mysterious survival game, starting another life-or-death game with new participants gathered to win the prize of 45.6 billion won.”The new season of Squid Game welcomes back some familiar faces, including Lee Jung-jae, Lee Byung-hun, Wi Ha-jun, and Gong Yoo. Joining the returning cast are Yim Si-wan, Kang Ha-neul, Park Gyu-young, Lee Jin-uk, Park Sung-hoon, Yang Dong-geun, Kang Ae-sim, Lee David, Choi Seung-hyun, Roh Jae-won, Jo Yu-ri, and Won Ji-an.The first season of Squid Game earned six Primetime Emmy Awards, including a historic win for director Hwang Dong-hyuk, who became the first Asian to receive Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series. Actors Lee Jung-jae and Lee You-mi also took home awards for their performances.There are only seven episodes in Squid Game Season 2, which is two fewer than the nine episodes in the first season. However, there's a good reason for the shorter run—the show was renewed for a third and final season, which is set to premiere sometime in 2025.Series creator Hwang Dong-hyuk told Deadline that he wrote Seasons 2 and 3 consecutively and decided during the process that Season 2, Episode 7 was the perfect place to pause before continuing with the final episodes.

News.Az