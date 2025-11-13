Sri Lanka Cricket orders players to stay in Pakistan after Islamabad bombing

+ ↺ − 16 px

Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has instructed its national team to remain in Pakistan for their ongoing tour despite several players expressing fears for their safety following Tuesday’s suicide bombing in Islamabad, which killed 12 and injured 27 outside a court.

SLC warned that any player or staff member who leaves prematurely will face a formal review and possible disciplinary action. The board also stated that replacements would be arranged to ensure the tour continues without interruption, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed schedule adjustments: the second one-day international (ODI) has been delayed by one day, and the third match, originally on Saturday, will now be played on Sunday in Rawalpindi.

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi thanked the Sri Lankan team for their decision, calling it a testament to sportsmanship and solidarity.

Security has been heightened around the visiting team since the attack. Naqvi met players at their Islamabad hotel to reassure them of their safety.

Sri Lanka is competing in a three-match ODI series against Pakistan and will participate in a T20 tri-series with Pakistan and Zimbabwe from November 17-29.

News.Az