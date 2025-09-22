Sri Lankan police seize truck carrying 200 kilos of methamphetamine, heroin

+ ↺ − 16 px

Sri Lankan police on Monday seized a truck transporting about 200 kilos of crystal methamphetamine (ICE) and heroin, said a police spokesman, News.az reports citing Xinhua.

Police spokesman F.U. Wootler told the media that the vehicle was taken into custody in Tangalle in Sri Lanka's Southern province, with the drugs being hidden among a load of watermelons.

In recent weeks, large quantities of drugs and raw materials used to make drugs have been detected in the province.

In a separate incident in Tangalle on Monday, police recovered more than 10 kilos of a substance suspected to be crystal methamphetamine from a truck parked near a house.

Last week, police announced that they had seized nearly a metric ton of heroin and 13 tons of cannabis during raids carried out so far in 2025.

