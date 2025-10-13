Stellantis delays 2026 strategy presentation

+ ↺ − 16 px

Stellantis NV has postponed the launch of its 2026 strategic plan to the second quarter of 2026, giving new CEO Antonio Filosa additional time to prepare for the automaker’s capital markets day.

The delay will allow Stellantis to better account for “critical exogenous factors”, including U.S. tariffs and ongoing discussions between the automotive industry and European policymakers, according to Ed Ditmire, the company’s global head of investor relations, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Shares in Stellantis dropped 7.3% last Friday before rebounding 4% on Monday. The company is scheduled to update on shipments and revenues on October 30. Analysts at Barclays highlighted rising investor interest but cautioned that visibility on operating income and free cash flow remains limited as the new management team executes its strategic pivot.

