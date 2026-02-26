Stellantis posts €20B loss after EV writedowns

+ ↺ − 16 px

Stellantis NV reported a net loss of €20.1 billion for the second half of 2025, following €22.2 billion in charges linked to a scaling back of its electric vehicle (EV) ambitions.

Adjusted operating income (AOI) was negative €1.38 billion ($1.63B) during the same period, both figures falling within the company’s previously provided estimates, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The Jeep-to-Peugeot automaker booked €25.4 billion in writedowns last year, which included €6.5 billion in cash payments expected to be spread over four years starting in 2026. CEO Antonio Filosa said the results reflect the cost of overestimating the pace of the energy transition and cited vehicle quality problems from cost-cutting under former CEO Carlos Tavares.

Despite the loss, Stellantis maintained its 2026 guidance, projecting mid-single-digit growth in net revenues and a low-single-digit adjusted operating margin, with industrial free cash flow expected to turn positive in 2027.

