Stability of Azerbaijan's economy important factor of regional economic cooperation - President Ilham Aliyev

Stability of Azerbaijan's economy is an important factor of regional economic cooperation, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said on May 22 at the opening ceremony of the Azerbaijani-Lithuanian Business Forum in Vilnius, News.az  reports.


