Stability of the Caucasus is important for all of us: Turkish FM
- 17 Jan 2023 15:45
- 11 Aug 2024 20:41
- 180798
- Politics
- Share https://news.az/news/stability-of-the-caucasus-is-important-for-all-of-us-turkish-fm Copied
"The stability of the Caucasus is important for all of us," Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said at a joint press conference with his Iranian counterpart Huseyn Amir Abdullahiyan held in Ankara, News.az reports.
He noted that he discussed holding meetings with his Iranian counterpart within the framework of 3+3 and Azerbaijan-Türkiye-Iran formats.
The minister added that the infrastructure projects to be implemented in the Caucasus will be beneficial for everyone.