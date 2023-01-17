Stability of the Caucasus is important for all of us: Turkish FM

"The stability of the Caucasus is important for all of us," Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said at a joint press conference with his Iranian counterpart Huseyn Amir Abdullahiyan held in Ankara, News.az reports.

He noted that he discussed holding meetings with his Iranian counterpart within the framework of 3+3 and Azerbaijan-Türkiye-Iran formats.



The minister added that the infrastructure projects to be implemented in the Caucasus will be beneficial for everyone.

