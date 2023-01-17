Yandex metrika counter

Stability of the Caucasus is important for all of us: Turkish FM

  • Politics
  • Share
Stability of the Caucasus is important for all of us: Turkish FM

"The stability of the Caucasus is important for all of us," Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said at a joint press conference with his Iranian counterpart Huseyn Amir Abdullahiyan held in Ankara, News.az reports.

He noted that he discussed holding meetings with his Iranian counterpart within the framework of 3+3 and Azerbaijan-Türkiye-Iran formats.

The minister added that the infrastructure projects to be implemented in the Caucasus will be beneficial for everyone.

News.az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      