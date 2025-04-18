Starmer and Trump discuss trade relations and global security

+ ↺ − 16 px

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and U.S. President Donald Trump held a phone conversation on Friday, discussing bilateral trade and key international security issues.

According to a readout from 10 Downing Street in London, the leaders addressed ongoing "productive trade discussions" between the UK and the US, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

Starmer reaffirmed his commitment to "free and open trade" while stressing the need to “protect the national interest.”

The conversation also covered an array of global security issues, such as Iran, the conflicts in Ukraine, as well as recent US-led actions against the Houthis in Yemen.

The two leaders agreed to remain in close contact.

News.Az