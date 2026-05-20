Polish PM urges NATO, EU to be ready for all scenarios amid Ukraine war

Polish PM urges NATO, EU to be ready for all scenarios amid Ukraine war

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Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk has urged NATO and European Union member states to prepare for all possible scenarios amid the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, warning of rising security risks in Eastern Europe, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu.

Tusk made the remarks during a joint news conference in Warsaw on Wednesday with his Hungarian counterpart Peter Magyar, according to Hungarian daily Magyar Nemzet.

He pointed to the growing security threat posed by the war and said there is an increasing risk of escalation in the region, calling on NATO and EU countries to remain ready for all possible developments.

Tusk also said Poland would continue strengthening its military capabilities and deepen regional cooperation, particularly with Baltic and Scandinavian countries.

He reaffirmed Poland’s readiness to work with Hungary on diversifying energy supplies, while also expressing support for Ukraine’s accession to the European Union. However, he stressed that Kyiv must meet the same conditions required of previous EU candidates.

For his part, Magyar said he supported an early end to the war and highlighted concerns regarding the Hungarian minority in Ukraine’s Transcarpathia region.

He added that Hungary would only support the next stage of Ukraine’s EU accession talks if progress is made on minority rights issues.

Magyar said resolving the matter before the opening of negotiation chapters would send a strong signal from Kyiv.

News.Az