Starmer, Merz discuss defense, security issues, Ukraine peace

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz have discussed peace efforts in Ukraine, as well as defense and security, an official statement said Tuesday.

In a phone call on Monday ahead of the G7 and NATO summits later this month, Starmer and Merz touched on the chancellor’s visit to Washington, DC last week and welcomed US President Donald Trump’s "efforts to secure a sustainable peace for Ukraine," News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Both leaders welcomed efforts by NATO allies to step up defense spending, and agreed on the importance of an alliance "that was fair, resilient and had the capabilities it needed to face the threats of today," Starmer's Office said in a statement.

"Discussing proposals to increase focus and funding for national resilience and protecting critical national infrastructure, the leaders welcomed NATO’s suggestions in this space," it added.

Turning to the challenge of tackling illegal migration, the two leaders agreed on the importance of working together to intercept migrant routes upstream, and the need to go further to "break the business model of smuggling gangs."

News.Az