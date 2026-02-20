+ ↺ − 16 px

Keir Starmer’s government is reportedly considering legislation to remove Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor from the line of succession once police investigations into him are concluded.

The move would require an Act of Parliament and the agreement of other countries which share the UK monarch, News.Az reports, citing The Independent.

Calls have grown for the former prince to relinquish his position as eighth in line to the throne following his arrest on Thursday.

It comes as the Met Police urge Mr Mountbatten-Windsor’s former bodyguards to “consider carefully whether anything they saw or heard” that may be relevant to the force's review of the Epstein files.

It said earlier this week it was conducting inquiries following allegations related to Mr Mountbatten-Windsor’s former royal close protection officers.

On Thursday, the disgraced former prince was released under investigation following his arrest on suspicion of misconduct in public office.

Thames Valley Police is investigating claims that while serving as the UK’s trade envoy, he shared sensitive information with disgraced financier and child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Mr Mountbatten-Windsor, who turned 66 on Thursday, has repeatedly denied any wrongdoing in relation to his connections to Epstein.

News.Az