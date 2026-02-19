UK's ex-Prince Andrew released after arrest over misconduct allegations

Mountbatten-Windsor, who turned 66 on Thursday, had been questioned throughout the day by detectives from Thames Valley Police, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

Earlier this month, the police force said it was looking into allegations that he had passed documents to Epstein while working as a trade envoy.

King Charles II said after the arrest that morning that “the law must take its course”.

Police officers were investigating him for several allegations that emerged after US authorities released more than 3 million pages of documents relating ⁠to the disgraced financier Epstein.

Some of those files suggested that Mountbatten-Windsor had, in 2010, forwarded to Epstein reports about Vietnam, Singapore and other places he had visited on ‌official trips as UK trade envoy. In one confidential memo, he sought Epstein’s views on investment opportunities in Afghanistan’s Helmand province.

Assistant Chief Constable Oliver Wright said, “Following a thorough assessment, we have now opened an investigation into this allegation of misconduct in public office.

“It is important that we protect the integrity and objectivity of our investigation as we work with our partners to investigate this alleged offence. We understand the significant public interest in this case, and we will provide updates at the appropriate time.”

As the arrest became public, the family of Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre welcomed the news. “At last, today, our broken hearts have been lifted at the news that no one is above the law, not even royalty,” Giuffre’s siblings said in a statement to CBS News. “He was never a prince. For survivors everywhere, Virginia did this for you,” said the family members of Giuffre, who died by suicide last year at age 41.

Giuffre had alleged that she was trafficked by Epstein to have sex with Mountbatten-Windsor on three occasions, twice when she was just 17. Her accusations and other documents made public reignited UK anger over his ties to Epstein.