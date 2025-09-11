Starmer sacks Peter Mandelson as UK ambassador to US over Epstein links

+ ↺ − 16 px

UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has sacked Peter Mandelson as the country's ambassador to the United States, Foreign Office minister Stephen Doughty has told MPs.

His departure will be a huge blow for No 10 as it prepares a state visit for the US president, Donald Trump, who is also facing his own questions about his friendship with Epstein, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Keir Starmer had stood behind Mandelson after appointing him as US ambassador earlier this year, insisting that he had been fully vetted.

However, Mandelson faced overwhelming pressure to go after it emerged that he told Epstein to fight for early release from jail as the disgraced financier faced an 18-month sentence for procuring a child for prostitution and soliciting a prostitute in 2008.

The emails were published by the Sun after circulating in Washington DC, hours after Mandelson admitted on Tuesday that more “very embarrassing” details of his friendship with Epstein were likely to emerge. He insisted he had never witnessed any “wrongdoing”.

In an email from June 2008, which was not disputed by his spokesperson, Mandelson wrote to Epstein: “I think the world of you and I feel hopeless and furious about what has happened.

“I can still barely understand it. It just could not happen in Britain. You have to be incredibly resilient, fight for early release and be philosophical about it as much as you can.”

It continued: “Everything can be turned into an opportunity and that you will come through it and be stronger for it.”

The friendship between the two men came under renewed spotlight after Democratic members of the US House oversight committee released Epstein’s 50th “birthday book”, in which Mandelson called him “my best pal” in a handwritten note.

