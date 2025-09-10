UK ambassador to U.S. Peter Mandelson expresses deep regret over association with Jeffrey Epstein

+ ↺ − 16 px

Britain’s ambassador to the U.S., Peter Mandelson, has said he deeply regrets ever meeting convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and continuing the association “far longer than I should have done.”

In an interview with The Sun, Mandelson expressed sympathy for Epstein’s victims and described Epstein as a “charismatic criminal liar.” He admitted he was misled by Epstein’s lies and felt a “profound sense of regret” for having trusted him, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Mandelson, a veteran Labour politician and key figure in Tony Blair’s government, came under scrutiny after a birthday book surfaced containing a letter in which he reportedly called Epstein “my best pal.”

Despite the controversy, Prime Minister Keir Starmer has backed Mandelson, highlighting his role in strengthening UK-U.S. trade relations. Mandelson became the first political appointee ambassador to Washington in nearly 50 years when he took the role late last year.

Reflecting on the past, Mandelson said, “With hindsight, with fresh information many years later, we realised that we had been wrong to believe him … I regret very much indeed, I felt it like an albatross around my neck since his death.”

News.Az