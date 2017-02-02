State commission issues statement on Azerbaijani detained by Armenians

+ ↺ − 16 px

State Commission of the Republic of Azerbaijan on Prisoners of War, Hostages and Missing People issued a statement on detention of Azerbaijani citizen by Armenians on the line of contact.

The Commission told AzVision.az that international organizations have been informed, necessary measures are being taken for release of 22-year old Azerbaijani citizen Elnur Huseynzade, who was detained by Armenian servicemen in the direction of Talish village on the frontline.

Further information will be provided.

