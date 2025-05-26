State Committee Chairman: Tackling Islamophobia should not end with condemning it, its roots must be destroyed

+ ↺ − 16 px

“Today, the fight against Islamophobia should not be limited to condemning it, its roots must be eradicated,” said Ramin Mammadov, chairman of the State Committee on Affairs with Religious Associations during the panel discussion on “Global Tendencies in Islamophobia: Challenges and Responses” at the international scientific conference themed “Islamophobia: Unveiling Bias and Shattering Stigmas” held in Baku, News.Az reports.

The committee chairman added that the promotion of religious values and religious diversity, as well as the strengthening of solidarity among different religions, plays an important role in the fight against Islamophobia: “There are also several factors that pose a threat to global security. Another important aspect is that the fight against Islamophobia should not end with condemning it; its roots must be eradicated. We must look at Islamophobia within the framework of multiculturalism. The promotion of religious values, the strengthening of solidarity among different religions, and the encouragement of religious diversity play an important role. Today, the fight against Islamophobia, in turn, holds a significant place in the formation of the state’s religious policy. Unfortunately, religion is being used today for political purposes. Today, the Khudavang Monastery and the 'Gandzasar' monument have been destroyed. Nowadays, we are witnessing the restoration of religious monuments in our country under the leadership of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and Mehriban Aliyeva. Azerbaijan’s position is not limited only to geopolitical interests. Today, our country has a successful policy of tolerance and multiculturalism.”

