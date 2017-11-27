State Committee chairman talks on threats in Azerbaijan’s religious sphere

+ ↺ − 16 px

There were attempts to commit the same actions against Azerbaijan as in Syria and Iraq, Deputy Chairman of the Azerbaijani State Committee for Work with Religious Organizations Gunduz Ismayilov said.

Ismayilov made the remarks at a conference entitled "Relations between religion and media: the current situation and international experience" organized by the State Committee, the Press Council and the Caucasus Muslims Office, in Azerbaijan’s Guba district Nov. 27.

“Media has become the most important barrier to these threats and these attempts have become futile,” he said. “Unfortunately, threats are observed in the religious sphere today.”

The deputy chairman said that one of the threats is that some religious circles in Azerbaijan are trying to hold Ashura ceremonies according to the traditions of other countries and peoples, Trend reports.

"There are circles in Azerbaijan willing to bring political elements to these ceremonies,” he said. “Another threat is an attempt to politicize religion. Azerbaijani press, intelligentsia have always been against the politicization of religion. There are forces in Azerbaijan trying to sow discord among Islamic currents.”

“Relations between religion and media have always been relevant,” he said. “The press plays a big role in religious enlightenment, fight against religious radicalism and propaganda against national values.”

He added that the Azerbaijani people historically demonstrated tolerance, multicultural values.

"Some religious groups purposely oppose secular education,” he said. "Unfortunately, some radical, religious currents try to organize propaganda in social networks. Religious intolerance is mainly demonstrated via religious websites, news portals managed from abroad. We always fight against such news portals.”

News.Az

