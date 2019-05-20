State Committee: There are threats to Azerbaijani diaspora on religious grounds

+ ↺ − 16 px

On May 20, an event on “Religious education, religious upbringing, and secularism” has been held in Shamkir district with joint organization of State Committee

According to the information, Head of District Executive Power Fakhraddin Valiyev has highly appreciated the contribution of SCRA in the direction of maintaining stability in the country regarding religious associations.

Deputy Chairman of the State Committee Gunduz Ismayilov stated that there is stability in the religious field in the country: “Azerbaijan can serve as a good example regarding regulations of inter-confessional and inter-sectarian relations”.

G.Ismayilov, who spoke about attempts to strengthen religious superstition leaning and threats to Azerbaijani diaspora on religious grounds, stated that even if superstition elements in society is associated with the religion, in fact, they have nothing to do with it: “Learning science, getting education is obligatory to all humankind regardless of their gender in Islam”.

News.Az

News.Az