State Departament: US is ready to support the efforts of Azerbaijan and Armenia to conclude a durable peace agreement

The US is ready to support the efforts of Azerbaijan and Armenia to conclude a durable peace agreement, State Department Spokesman Matthew Miller said in a statement, News.az reports.

“Armenia and Azerbaijan’s leaders will meet later this week in Chisinau with our European partners, and we hope that will be a productive step to resolving these issues at the negotiating table and not through violence,” he said.

Miller noted with appreciation the continued talks between Azerbaijan and Armenia on the peace process.

“Aggressive rhetoric can only perpetuate the violence of the past; constructive dialogue—both public and private—can create peace, opportunity, and hope,” he added.

