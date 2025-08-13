State Department: Agreement signed between Azerbaijan and Armenia is very important for Trump

+ ↺ − 16 px

"The agreement signed between Azerbaijan and Armenia is very important for the US President," US State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce said at a press conference, News.az reports

"This agreement, this treaty is very important for him. It is important for our administration and for the world. Some may not be aware of it because it is not talked about much. These two neighbors have been in conflict for decades. For more than 35 years, countless lives have been lost, generations have been harmed. The Europeans, France, Putin, even Biden have tried to end the conflict, but only Trump has been able to bring these two countries together to achieve historic peace. Regardless of how long the conflicts or hostilities continue, Trump is committed to long-term, lasting peace between the countries," Tammy Bruce emphasized.

News.Az