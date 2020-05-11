State Dept.: US policy on Nagorno-Karabakh conflict hasn’t changed

+ ↺ − 16 px

The US policy on Nagorno-Karabakh conflict hasn’t changed, the US State Department told Trend.

The remarks came in response to Trend’s question about the adoption of a resolution on the “recognition” of the fictitious regime created in the occupied territories of Azerbaijan by the Senate of the Minnesota state.

“US policy has not changed. The United States does not recognize Nagorno-Karabakh as an independent and sovereign state. As a co-chair country of the OSCE Minsk Group, the United States remains strongly committed to helping the sides achieve a lasting peaceful settlement of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict that is based on Helsinki Final Act principles of non-use or threat of force, territorial integrity, and equal rights and self-determination of peoples, and will remain fully engaged in the efforts of the Minsk Group to achieve this goal,” said the State Department.

News.Az

