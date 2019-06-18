State Tourism Agency: more Chinese tourists to visit Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Holding the 110th session of the Executive Council of the UN World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) in Baku was very important, the chairman of Azerbaijan's State Tourism Agency Fuad Naghiyev said at a press conference following the session held in Baku on June 16-18, Trend reports.

Naghiyev noted that representatives of tourism administrations from 37 countries arrived in Baku to attend the event.

"It was very important to acquaint them with the cultural heritage of Azerbaijan," he said.

He further added that according to a contract concluded with China, a considerable number of tourists from this country will visit Azerbaijan.

