Statement on results of fact-finding mission in liberated territories of Azerbaijan adopted

The statement on the results of the fact-finding mission in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan has been adopted following the press conference held by the delegation of the Ombudsman Association of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC OA) at the Ombudsman Office.

The media briefing featured discussions about the war crimes committed by Armenia against Azerbaijan, the destruction of cultural monuments and the consequences of environmental terrorism.

Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman) of Azerbaijan Sabina Aliyeva once again expressed gratitude to Turkey and Pakistan for their moral support during the 44-day Patriotic War.

President of Ombudsman Association of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Seref Malkoc thanked Azerbaijani Ombudsperson Sabina Aliyeva for the invitation. He noted that a report will be developed and sent to international organizations based on the results of the fact-finding mission carried out by the Association delegation in the liberated territories. Malkoc also stressed the importance of expanding cooperation between the institutions.

Adviser to the Secretary General of the OIC OA Muhammad Javed Ghani also shared his impressions of the visit. He noted that they observed the destruction of religious and cultural monuments in the once-occupied territories of Azerbaijan.

The briefing also included discussions on the results of the monitoring of acts of vandalism against social facilities, cultural and historical monuments in the liberated territories, as well as of the fact-finding mission carried out, in particular, the pieces of evidence collected.

News.Az





