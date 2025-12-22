Yandex metrika counter

Steam down: Users report server issues

Steam, the world’s largest digital gaming marketplace, reportedly suffered a major service outage on Monday, leaving large numbers of users unable to access their game libraries or connect to online features.

The disruption appeared widespread, with tens of thousands of gamers reporting problems across the platform, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Data from outage-tracking site Downdetector showed user complaints surging sharply during the incident.

At its peak, more than 60,000 reports were logged, highlighting the scale of the outage and its impact on Steam’s global user base.


