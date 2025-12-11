Steelers' T.J. Watt hospitalized for lung evaluation

+ ↺ − 16 px

One of the Pittsburgh Steelers' top players, T.J. Watt, is facing health concerns ahead of the Week 15 game against the Miami Dolphins, with reports indicating he has been hospitalized due to a lung issue.

After the Pittsburgh Steelers' big road win over the Baltimore Ravens, the team prepares for a Monday Night Football contest against the Miami Dolphins. While Steelers star T.J. Watt is getting ready for MNF against the Dolphins, his status is in question after recent news of him going to the hospital, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

According to Burt Lauten, one of Pittsburgh's spokespersons, Watt is in the hospital for what's described as he was “experiencing discomfort” in his lungs in Pittsburgh's practice facility on Wednesday. Lauten would also express that Watt will not practice on Thursday, and his status for the game against Miami is “in question.”

“T.J. Watt is currently in a local hospital for further medical evaluation of his lung after experiencing discomfort at the practice facility on Wednesday,” Lauten wrote. “He will not be at practice on Thursday, and his status for Monday night's game vs. Miami is in question. Coach Tomlin will provide more updates at the appropriate time.”

News.Az