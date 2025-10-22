Warriors open season with win over Lakers as LeBron sits out

+ ↺ − 16 px

Jimmy Butler scored 31 points and Stephen Curry added 23 as the Golden State Warriors overcame Luka Doncic’s 43-point effort to defeat the Los Angeles Lakers 119-109 on Tuesday night in both teams' season opener.

LeBron James sat out a season opener for the first time in his 23-year NBA career, sidelined by sciatica that is expected to keep him out until mid-November, News.Az reports, citing ESPN.

Jonathan Kuminga contributed 17 points for the Warriors, who effectively contained the Lakers’ offense apart from Doncic. The Slovenian star posted 12 rebounds and nine assists, marking his 47th career 40-point game and third since joining the Lakers. However, he struggled from long range, hitting just 2 of 10 three-point attempts, as Los Angeles dropped its ninth season opener in the past decade.

Curry, beginning his 17th season, made only three three-pointers while sharing offensive duties with Kuminga and Buddy Hield, who connected on five from deep. Butler was flawless from the line, sinking all 16 of his free throws, and Curry’s late three-pointer sealed the victory in the final minute.

Austin Reaves scored 26 points, 13 of them in the fourth quarter after early foul trouble. Golden State broke open the game with a 19-4 run to start the second half, building a 17-point lead. Reaves led a late rally to cut the deficit to 105-99, but the Lakers couldn’t get any closer.

Draymond Green added eight points and earned an early technical while on the bench, but his three-pointer with 3:33 remaining halted the Lakers’ momentum.

In their Lakers debuts, Deandre Ayton tallied 10 points and six rebounds, while Marcus Smart finished with nine. Al Horford scored five points in his Warriors debut, including a three-pointer on the first shot of his 19th NBA season.

