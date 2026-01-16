Steve Smith hits tons as Sixers edge Thunder in Sydney derby

+ ↺ − 16 px

Steve Smith produced a blistering 100 from 42 balls as the Sydney Sixers survived a late collapse to defeat city rivals Sydney Thunder by five wickets in the Big Bash League.

The former Australia captain smashed nine sixes while sharing a 141-run opening stand with Babar Azam, who contributed 47 from 39 balls, chasing the Thunder’s total of 189-6, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The Sixers were cruising at 141-0 after 12 overs, but a sudden collapse saw them lose 5 wickets for 28 runs, slipping to 169-5. Despite the scare, they reached the target with 2.4 overs to spare.

David Warner’s brilliant unbeaten 110 from 65 balls for the Thunder proved in vain as the team suffered their eighth defeat in 10 matches. Nic Maddinson’s 26 was the next highest score for the Thunder.

England all-rounder Sam Curran was the standout bowler for the Sixers, finishing with 3-28 from four overs.

After Babar’s dismissal at the start of the 13th over, Smith brought up his fifth T20 century off 41 balls, but he was stumped off the very next delivery. The Sixers lost five wickets in just 3.3 overs, adding late drama to the chase.

However, hopes of a Thunder comeback quickly faded as Lachlan Shaw and Jack Edwards added an unbroken 22 runs from 10 balls, with Edwards sealing victory with a towering six.

The win gives the Sixers four wins in five games, putting them fourth on 11 points, just two behind leaders Hobart Hurricanes, while the Thunder remain at the bottom with four points.

