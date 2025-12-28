Storm Hannes hits Finland — power outages and runway incidents

The Swedish Meteorological and Hydrological Institute issued alerts for strong winds across large parts of northern Sweden as Storm Johannes hit

+ ↺ − 16 px

The powerful winter storm Hannes slammed into Finland, leaving hundreds of thousands of homes without electricity and disrupting air travel on Saturday and Sunday as strong winds and snow battered northern parts of the country, News.Az reports, citing Swedenherald.

Storm Hannes brought violent winds and heavy snow, knocking out power to an estimated around 160,000 households in western Finland and on the Åland Islands as networks struggled to cope with the severe weather.

In Lapland’s Kittilä Airport, strong crosswinds forced a passenger jet with about 150 people and a smaller aircraft off the runway into snowbanks. No injuries were reported, but flights were delayed and suspended as conditions deteriorated.

The storm also disrupted rail traffic and travel infrastructure, with airports at Kittilä, Rovaniemi and Ivalo temporarily closing or limiting operations while crews worked to clear runways and restore services.

The Finnish Meteorological Institute warned of dangerous winds and poor visibility, urging residents to stay home and avoid unnecessary travel. Emergency services remain on alert as crews work to restore power and clear blocked roads.

News.Az