Storm overturns boat in Poland's Baltic regatta

A strong storm hit the Baltic Sea in northern Poland on Saturday, overturning a boat during the 74th Blue Ribbon of the Gulf of Gdansk regatta, News.az reports citing CNN.

According to the report, one yacht lost its mast and another capsized. No casualties have been reported.

Sebastian Kluska, director of Poland's Maritime Search and Rescue Service, said four yachts were previously at risk, "but they are now safe."

The regatta was suspended for safety reasons, and all participating vessels were directed back to port, according to the report.

Poland's Institute of Meteorology and Water Management issued a storm warning earlier on Saturday, forecasting winds of up to force 9 on the Beaufort scale across the Baltic Sea.

First held in 1952, the Blue Ribbon of the Gulf of Gdansk is one of Poland's oldest annual offshore sailing regattas.

