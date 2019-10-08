Streaming favorite movies with Azercell is now easier!

+ ↺ − 16 px

Aiming to deliver the best customer experience through the application of technological innovations, Azercell makes it easier to watch movies. Thus, “IVI” service offered by the company allows you to stream up to 100,000 movies covering a wide range of genres, at high quality, regardless of location.

Daily charge for “IVI” service is AZN 0.40, while monthly subscription fee is AZN 5.99. For daily subscription key word GUN, for monthly subscription key word AY should be sent to 3333. Upon first-time activation of the service, customers will get a 7-day free trial period for daily subscription and 14-day free trial period for monthly subscription. “IVI” application supporting both iOS and Android operating systems is available for download at Apple Store and Google Play.

It is worth noting that this service can be used in 5 devices simultaneously, and most importantly, without any advertisement.

Download the application and hurry up to benefit from the free usage!

Latest trends of the digital world is more accessible with Azercell!

For more information about the service, please head to: https://www.azercell.com/en/personal/services/partner_services/ivi/

