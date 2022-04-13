Strengthening US-Azerbaijani educational ties was discussed

+ ↺ − 16 px

US Ambassador to Azerbaijan Lee Litzenberger visited the Ministry of Education, News.az reports citing the US Embassy in Azerbaijan.

The Ministry noted that Ambassador and Minister of Education Emin Amrullayev discussed ways to strengthen US-Azerbaijani broader educational ties: "We hope to support more programs for teachers and students, increase the number of partnerships between schools and universities in our countries, and offer new educational opportunities in the United States to Azerbaijani students."

News.Az