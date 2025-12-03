Student-built “Azerbaijan’s Victory” satellite launched

+ ↺ − 16 px

The PocketQube pico-satellite named Azerbaijan’s Victory, developed by Azerbaijani schoolchildren, was successfully launched into orbit aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from a space base in California.

The announcement was made by Rashad Bayramov, advisor to the Minister of Digital Development and Transport, during a press conference held at the KOSMIK Academy on Wednesday, News.Az reports, citing local media.

The mission was carried out by 7th–9th grade students within the Azerbaijan National Satellite Innovation Competition, organized by the KOSMIK Academy under Azercosmos, with support from the State Agency for Preschool and General Education under the Ministry of Science and Education, the Institute of Education, the Innovation and Digital Development Agency of the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, PASHA Holding, the Brazilian Space Agency, and the Brazilian company IDEIA Space.

Bayramov noted that the name Azerbaijan’s Victory is symbolic, inspired by the country’s victory in the Patriotic War. He emphasized that the satellite represents an important initiative that strengthens patriotic spirit and enhances schoolchildren’s creativity and interest in technology.

The project, implemented with the participation of Azerbaijani schools, is considered one of the largest technical-innovation programs in the region. A total of 672 students from 41 schools took part, contributing significantly to the development of future skills in space technologies, engineering, and programming.

“Such projects expand youth involvement in developing Azerbaijan’s space technologies and build confidence in their crucial role in future innovation projects. Azerbaijani youth are already part of these major developments, and we will continue working to train the technology leaders of tomorrow,” Bayramov said.

News.Az