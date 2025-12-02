SpaceX launches 27 more Starlink satellites - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

SpaceX has now completed 60 launches from California this year.

A Falcon 9 rocket lifted off Tuesday (Dec. 2) from Vandenberg Space Force Base on the state’s central coast at 12:28 a.m. EST (0528 GMT; 9:28 p.m. local time on Dec. 1), News.Az reports, citing Space.com.

The rocket carried 27 of SpaceX’s Starlink satellites into low Earth orbit, where they will join more than 9,000 other spacecraft in the rapidly expanding broadband megaconstellation.

Watch Falcon 9 launch 27 @Starlink satellites to orbit from California https://t.co/B7d2JkW6F7 — SpaceX (@SpaceX) December 2, 2025

The rocket's first stage came back to Earth as planned, touching down on the SpaceX droneship "Of Course I Still Love You" about 8.5 minutes after liftoff. It was the 20th mission for this particular booster, which is designated B1081.

The Falcon 9's upper stage, meanwhile, deployed the 27 Starlink satellites about 62 minutes after launch.

Tuesday's liftoff was SpaceX's 60th of the year from Vandenberg, according to SpaceflightNow. That's impressive, but the company's East Coast operations are even more prolific: Ninety-four Falcon 9 missions have lifted off so far in 2025 from Florida's Space Coast. (SpaceX flies out of pads at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station and NASA's Kennedy Space Center, which are next door to each other).

The company has also launched five suborbital test flights of its Starship megarocket so far this year. All of these missions have lifted off from Starbase, the company's site in South Texas.

