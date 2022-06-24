Stunning performance of Azerbaijani song by American Jeffrey Werbock (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

Jeffrey Werbock, an American performer of Azerbaijani mugham and a good friend of Azerbaijan, continues to promote Azerbaijani music, especially mugham worldwide.

This time, Werbock, who is also the founder and president of the Mugham Society of America, performed the famous Azerbaijani song “Bağçamıza gəldi bahar” (Spring Has Come To Our Garden) and videotaped it.

The music was composed by Azerbaijani composer Said Rustamov, with lyrics by poet Islam Safarli.

News.Az presents the video featuring Werbock’s performance of the Azerbaijani song.

News.Az