Sudan condemns ‘international silence’ over RSF atrocities in El-Fasher and Bara

Sudan’s Foreign Minister Mohieldin Salem sharply criticized the international community for its silence on ongoing violations by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in El-Fasher, North Darfur, and Bara, North Kordofan.

Speaking during a meeting with IOM Director General Amy Pope in Port Sudan, Salem called for “concerted international efforts to designate the RSF as a terrorist organization.” He reaffirmed the government’s commitment to facilitating humanitarian work and protecting aid personnel, particularly in supporting the voluntary return of Sudanese migrants, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

The country is facing a severe humanitarian crisis amid a bloody conflict between the Sudanese army and RSF, ongoing since April 2023, which has killed tens of thousands and displaced millions.

Pope expressed solidarity with Sudan, noting that the RSF takeover of El-Fasher has forced thousands to flee to al-Dabba in Northern State and Tawila in North Darfur. Nearly 89,000 people were displaced from El-Fasher and surrounding areas last month. She also outlined IOM efforts to assist the displaced and monitor reconstruction and voluntary return programs.

The RSF seized control of Bara on Oct. 25 and El-Fasher on Oct. 26, with multiple reports of killings and torture, though the RSF denies targeting civilians. RSF leader Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo (Hemedti) acknowledged violations in El-Fasher and said investigation committees had been formed.

Currently, the RSF controls all five states of Darfur, except parts of northern North Darfur, while the Sudanese army maintains control over most other states. Analysts warn that the RSF’s territorial gains risk entrenching Sudan’s geographical fragmentation.

News.Az