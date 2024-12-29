Sudan voices rejection to report on famine

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Sudanese government described the report, recently issued by the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC), a global hunger monitor, as based on inaccurate standards and speculative results."The report depended on outdated information, distant communications, and secondary sources, thereby raising concerns about its reliability," said a statement released by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs."The Sudanese government reiterates its unwavering commitment and keenness to alleviate the suffering of its people, enhance food security, and address the root causes of the humanitarian crisis," the statement added.In the report released earlier this week, the IPC said that famine is present in at least five areas of Sudan, including the Zamzam displacement camp in North Darfur and parts of the Western Nuba Mountains. The report also noted that 17 other areas in Sudan are at risk of famine.Sudan has been gripped by a devastating conflict between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces since mid-April 2023, which claimed more than 29,680 lives and displaced over 14 million people, either inside or outside Sudan, according to the latest estimates by international organizations.

