Sudanese army and special forces agree to ceasefire

Sudanese army and the rapid reaction forces (special forces) agreed to the introduction of a ceasefire in the country for a period of a week, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of South Sudan said, News.az reports.

It is noted that the commander of the Sudanese army, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, and the head of the special forces, Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo, in principle, approved a truce for a period of 7 days, which should come into effect on May 4.

