Suicide bombings hit Algeria's Blida: What happened during Pope Leo XIV's visit

Two suicide bombings struck Algeria’s Blida province on Monday, near the capital, in a sudden security escalation that coincided with the official visit of Pope Leo XIV, according to on-the-ground testimonies and media reports, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Early reports from French media indicated that two attackers detonated explosive devices near the city’s central police station.

The attackers were killed at the scene, and at least one police officer was wounded. Algerian authorities have not yet released an official statement or confirmed details about the incident.

Where the attacks occurred

The first explosion reportedly targeted the security directorate in central Blida city. A second suicide bombing followed shortly after, this time near a food industry company located within the same province. Both blasts occurred in close proximity to key urban and administrative areas.

The timing and context

The attacks took place on the same day Pope Leo XIV arrived in Algeria at the invitation of President Abdelmadjid Tebboune. The visit marks the first papal trip to the country as part of his ongoing African tour, adding heightened international attention to the security situation.

Security background

Such attacks have become rare in Algeria in recent years, following a long period of militant violence associated with Al-Qaeda in the Islamic Maghreb (AQIM) and the aftermath of the “Black Decade” civil war in the 1990s, which claimed an estimated 200,000 lives.

A previous suicide bombing near the Mali border in 2020 was widely described as the first incident of its kind in several years, underscoring how uncommon such events have become in recent Algerian security conditions.

What to know

While details remain limited and official confirmation is pending, the incident highlights lingering security vulnerabilities in parts of Algeria despite years of relative stability. The coincidence with a high-profile international visit is likely to intensify scrutiny of regional security measures and counterterrorism preparedness.