Suns hand Spurs first loss as Devin Booker shines in 130–118 victory

Devin Booker scored 28 points and dished out 13 assists as the Phoenix Suns handed the San Antonio Spurs their first loss of the season, winning 130–118 on Sunday night.

Grayson Allen and Ryan Dunn each added 17 points, while the Suns’ bench contributed 50 points, led by Collin Gillespie’s 15, News.Az reports, citing ESPN.

Phoenix shot lights-out from deep, hitting 14 of its first 20 three-pointers and building a 31-point lead in the third quarter before cruising to victory.

Victor Wembanyama struggled in the loss, finishing with just nine points on 4-of-14 shooting — his first single-digit game since October 2024. The 7-foot-4 star also grabbed nine rebounds but committed six turnovers after averaging 30.2 points and 14.6 rebounds during San Antonio’s 5–0 start.

Stephon Castle led the Spurs with 26 points, while Keldon Johnson added 19 off the bench.

Phoenix led 70–52 at halftime and maintained control throughout, securing back-to-back wins for the first time this season despite being without Jalen Green (hamstring) and Dillon Brooks (core muscle strain).

